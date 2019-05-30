Urban bikers get new digs: The Wilmington-based Urban Bike Project, a nonprofit community bike shop that provides educational programs and mechanical assistance to area residents and kids in need, hosted a grand reopening on May 18 to celebrate the latest renovations to its home on 1500 N. Walnut St.: a 112-year-old former stable that once housed police horses. To complete the renovations, Urban Bike Project partnered with the Challenge Program, which provides vocational training to at-risk youth. The renovations include changes to the building’s facade to evoke its historic beauty, improvements to its structure and systems, and a remodeled interior that allows UBP to serve more Wilmington residents. For learn more, go to www.urbanbikeproject.com.