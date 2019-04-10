Data released by the IRS this week indicate that while the average refund is down just $20 from last year, the total dollars issued in refunds is down more than $6 billion, or about 3 percent, compared with this point last year. The agency reported it received about 1.3 million fewer returns by the same time last year, indicating taxpayers may be waiting longer to file this year to learn more about how the 1,000-plus-page tax law will affect their bottom line.