A 38-year-old Mount Laurel woman was indicted for causing the death of her husband in a 2017 car crash, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday.
Tameka Lawson, who was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in a grand jury indictment returned Tuesday, was driving with Jamar Rentie, 38, as a passenger on Nov. 12, 2017, when the crash occurred along Hartford Road. Rentie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors charged Lawson after reviewing her toxicology report, the results of which were not made public.