A 38-year-old Mount Laurel woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of her 38-year-old husband in a car crash while driving intoxicated, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.
Tameka Lawson will be sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison as part of a plea agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office. Her formal sentencing is scheduled for May 17.
Lawson was driving on Hartford Road in Delran on Nov. 12, 2017, when her car veered into a utility pole. Jamar Rentie, who was seated in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawson pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide and to a motor vehicle summons for driving while intoxicated.