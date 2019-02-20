When police arrested him in 2013, they seized a $42,000 Land Rover SUV that Timbs paid for with money he got from an insurance policy when his father died. The state wanted to keep it, saying Timbs had used it to transport heroin. Because the maximum fine for his conviction was $10,000, the trial court denied the state’s request. The state appealed to Indiana’s Supreme Court, which ruled that the Constitution’s excessive-fines clause applied only to the federal government.