A storm system that has moved east in recent days was blowing through Southeastern Pennsylvania early Tuesday evening, bringing wind gusts, hail the size of quarters in some area, and reports of a tornado touching down in Berks County.
Around 6 p.m., authorities began receiving calls about a tornado that touched down from residents in the Morgantown area, according to the Berks County Department of Emergency Services, but no injuries were reported. Further east, heavy rain and hail fell in the Philadelphia suburbs. And in the city itself, rain fell steadily with mild winds in Center City.
The storms are remnants of a weather system that led to tornadoes in the Midwest.
The system, which also brought lightning to some areas, delayed the 7 o’clock start to the Phillies game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. A massive white tarp was spread over the infield, to the disappointment of fans.
Outside city lines, the storm grew in intensity around western Chester County and eastern Berks, with meteorologists spotting several thunderstorms moving southeast, at 50 mph, from Newtown Square to West Grove.
Generally, winds were blowing in the area at 60 mph, forecasts showed.
A tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern and Central New Jersey, and Northern Delaware.