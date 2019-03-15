A masked gunman attempting to rob a store in West Philadelphia was shot by the owner Thursday night, police said.
The alleged gunman, described as in his mid-20s and wearing a ski mask, entered the store in the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue around 9 p.m. and was shot in the right side of his abdomen by the owner. Police responding to the scene rushed the wounded man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
The owner was not hurt and two guns were recovered by police.