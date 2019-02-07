A: As you already probably know, clutter is incredibly stressful, even if we don’t recognize it, and not being organized affects every aspect of our lives. Clearing out the clutter makes room for the good. Good energy, good thoughts, and better items that are more useful or, (I have to say it) “bring us joy.” I am also a huge fan of Marie Kondo, and her book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up inspired me, along with many, many others. Kondo’s strategy to organize by categories was especially eye-opening for me. Who knew I could feel so free after clearing out those three junk drawers in my kitchen!