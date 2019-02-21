An evacuation was ordered at a Burlington County nursing home Wednesday night after it was damaged by a fire, authorities said.
The fire started in a bathroom and was reported at 4:44 p.m. at the Sterling Manor Nursing Center at 794 N. Forklanding Rd. in Maple Shade, a county dispatcher said.
Responding firefighters placed the situation under control, but inspectors ordered that the building needed to be evacuated for at least the night.
No injuries were reported, but nevertheless there was a large presence by first responders. Among them were the Monmouth County EMS Task Force, Gloucester County EMS, Camden County EMS, and other units.