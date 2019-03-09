With business sponsors such as Boeing and TE Connectivity, the event is as much about inspiring youths to pursue careers in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — as it is about creative fun. It comes days after the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics released a report that women, people with disabilities and minorities from three racial and ethnic groups (black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, and American Indian or Alaska Native) are underrepresented in science and engineering, and following an announcement Tuesday that Philadelphia-area TechGirlz has been acquired by Illinois-based nonprofit Creating IT Futures in a deal designed to build a more robust pipeline of women interested in technology careers.