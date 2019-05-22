The parlor that the Borgata has been using for a year is about a month away from being handed back to the horse-racing customers.
The posh casino announced Wednesday that its new sportsbook, the Moneyline Bar & Book, will open on Saturday, June 29.
The Borgata was the first casino in Atlantic City to accept a sports bet after the May 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing sports betting outside of Nevada. The Borgata split the betting windows of its horse-racing parlor between the ponies and regular sports. It got pretty crowded in there during big games.
The casino spent more than $12 million building the new sportsbook and renovating the adjacent Level One cocktail lounge.
>>VIDEO: Inside the construction site
“When conceiving Moneyline and Level One, we knew we wanted to provide our guests with an experience that was more than a transactional venue for sports wagering," Marcus Glover, Borgata president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
The sportsbook is 8,000 square feet and will have a “40-foot wide by 11.5-foot tall LED video wall with 17 additional 98-inch and 86-inch displays,” according to the casino. The place will feature a 35-foot long bar, six betting windows, and 19 kiosks throughout the Borgata’s property.
Bally’s renovated sportsbook, which will be the largest in Atlantic City, is opening in early June.