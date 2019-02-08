Coworking-space operator Spaces, a unit of the European shared-office giant IWG, has signed a lease to occupy the entire six-story Stein Bellet Building at 1626 Locust St., with plans to open there at the end of this year.
Spaces will fill 48,000 square feet at the Rittenhouse Square-area building that formerly housed the Philadelphia division of the American Cancer Society, according to real estate services firm CBRE, which represented the company in the deal. Stockton Real Estate Advisors represented the building’s owner, Cross Properties.
Spaces’ first Philadelphia location will be located at the historic Hale Building at Chestnut and Juniper Streets, where it is to occupy 37,735 square feet later this year.
IWG PLC was known as Regus PLC until a name change in 2016. Regus and Spaces and are now among the separate brands operating under IWG, short for International Workplace Group.