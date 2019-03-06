In May 2015, Inquirer columnist Mike Newall wrote that he had interviewed Livingston, then 15, who played on a youth football team organized by the Young Chances Foundation, founded in 2011 by Tyrique Glasgow, a man who went to prison for selling drugs and then turned his life around to help South Philadelphia youths stay out of trouble. In the column, Livingston spoke of shootings and funerals in his neighborhood, and of having his older brother in jail.