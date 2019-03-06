Law-enforcement authorities Wednesday announced the arrests of eight people in South Philadelphia gang-related turf wars that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured five others in three shootings in 2017 and 2018. Two people face murder charges and related counts; six others face charges of attempted murder and related offenses.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced the results of a grand jury investigation and a separate Philadelphia Police investigation that resulted in the charges during an afternoon news conference at the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center in South Philadelphia, where the probe was handled.
The grand jury investigation, led by a joint city and state Gun Violence Task Force, stemmed from two December 2017 shootings between two South Philadelphia gangs — one based around 27th and Tasker Streets, the other around 31st and Tasker Streets.
Shapiro said the “two rival groups,” which identify themselves based on their turf of 27th Street versus 31st Street, have fought over petty slights, posts on social media, and generational grudges. He said the investigation was undertaken “so children can come out to play.”
The first shooting, about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 19, 2017, inside the Twin Dragon Chinese takeout at 27th and Dickinson Streets fatally wounded 17-year-old Nasir Livingston, who died three days later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The teen was shot in the head by a masked gunman who fired a bullet through the corner takeout’s glass door. Livingston was with the 27th Street group, police said after the news conference.
Authorities announced Wednesday that two people, Khalid Harrison, 22, and Mujihad Deen, 20, were arrested and charged with murder and related offenses in Livingston’s death. They were connected to the 31st Street group, police said.
In May 2015, Inquirer columnist Mike Newall wrote that he had interviewed Livingston, then 15, who played on a youth football team organized by the Young Chances Foundation, founded in 2011 by Tyrique Glasgow, a man who went to prison for selling drugs and then turned his life around to help South Philadelphia youths stay out of trouble. In the column, Livingston spoke of shootings and funerals in his neighborhood, and of having his older brother in jail.
After Livingston was fatally shot, authorities said that two women from the 27th Street group lured two men from the 31st Street group — via social media — to Hunting Park and Allegheny Avenues in North Philadelphia on Dec. 27, 2017. While in their car, the two men, whom authorities did not identify, were shot and wounded.
Police said afterward that it was not yet clear if that shooting was directly in retaliation for Livingston’s death or if it was in retaliation to the ongoing turf battles between the two groups.
Five people have been arrested in connection with the Dec. 27, 2017, shooting, authorities said. They were the two women, Markesha Hines-Washington, 22, and Alexis Hodge, 21, who allegedly lured the two men. Also arrested were three men — Nasir Evans, 20; Montez Burke, 22; and Galvison Morris, 21. A sixth person, Ameen Waltower, is a suspect in this shooting, Police Chief Inspector Joel Dales said after the news conference.
The six would face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, and related offenses.
Separate from the grand jury investigation, authorities said that Nyseem Smith, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and related offenses for a triple shooting on the 1500 block of Marston Street, where three men affiliated with the 27th Street group were shot and wounded. This shooting took place about a block away from the Twin Dragon takeout, where Livingston had been fatally wounded.