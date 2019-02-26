A Philadelphia Streets Department employee has been charged with four sexual assaults on women in South Philadelphia in the last two months, police officials said Tuesday.
Safien Williams, 37, is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and robbery, and may have committed other assaults, Capt. Mark Burgmann, commanding officer of the Special Victims Unit, said at a morning news conference at police headquarters.
Williams is a Streets Department employee who allegedly “terrorized” South Philadelphia, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at the news conference.
Williams had been taken into custody on Monday, police said. Police had previously said they believed the same perpetrator had committed nine crimes since December, including a rape and other sexual assaults. The man sometimes rode a bike or carried a knife, police said.
The most recent attack was the night of Feb. 21, when police said a 33-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed of $50 by a man who had been riding a bike behind her on the 400 block of Mifflin Street.
The first incident happened Dec. 20, about 1:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Street, according to police. The victim was harassed by a man but was able to push him away and flee to her home.
The rape, police said, occurred Feb. 15 in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street.
Police released surveillance video of another attack, on Jan. 26 in the 600 block of South 16th Street. Police said the suspect followed a woman into the building where she lived, then sexually assaulted her and stole her purse.
