Caroline Barlow and Allison Halfpenny each had five-point performances in Lenape’s 14-12 road win over Delran girls’ lacrosse on Saturday. Both Barlow and Halfpenny scored three goals and dished two assists. Gianna Monaco and Lauren Dickson also had hat-tricks for Lenape. Delran’s Larissa Hatzold led all scorers with six goals.
***
Rachael Cardone and Julia Gatelein each scored four goals in Bishop Eustace’s 14-4 win over Woodstown. The Crusaders outscored the Wolverines 6-1 in the first half. Karoline Griffis, Veronika O’Donnell and Sammie Sorensen each scored twice for Bishop Eustace.
***
Williamstown picked up its first win of the season by beating Pennsauken, 16-6. Madison Coyle and Jamie DeHaven each scored four goals for Williamstown. Madison Foti recorded a hat-trick for the Braves.
***
Kate Walsh scored a game-high seven goals in Camden Catholic’s 15-2 win over Holy Cross. Devin Rybacki and Erin Wheeler also had multi-goal games for the Irish, who outscored Holy Cross 10-1 in the first half.
***
Four players had multi-goal games in Collingswood’s 14-2 win over Gloucester Catholic. Bobbi O’Neill and Emi Waldron recorded hat-tricks for the Panthers. Collingswood outscored the Rams 7-1 in each half.
Boys’ Lacrosse
St. Augustine edged out Moorestown, 5-3, at home. Logan Hone netted a hat-trick for the Hermits. St. Augustine’s Mike Vanaman set up his teammates with three assists.