This was a “study session," as conceptualized by artists and professors Hong-Kai Wang and Bill Dietz as part of their nearly monthlong project “Singing is what makes work possible,” in which participants learn songs people sing during work. The pair came to Philadelphia — Wang from Taipei and Dietz from Berlin — on the invitation of a new sound art gallery in Kensington called Remote Viewing, which might be the only space dedicated to sound and media work on the East Coast, its founders Geoff Mullen and Eric Laska say. They knew Wang and Dietz through the “sound scene": Laska, 32, runs an “online journal of contemporary sound” called Lateral Addition; Mullen, 39, studied under Dietz.