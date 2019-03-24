The driver of a motorcycle was killed Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a taxi in Society Hill.
The operator of the taxi, according to Philadelphia police, was driving westbound on Spruce Street, nearing the intersection at Fifth Street, when the operator of a 2019 Honda Grom Mini Motorcycle came up on his right side. As the driver of the 2014 Ford taxi turned right onto Fifth, he struck the 34-year-old male motorcycle driver, throwing him from his bike.
Police said the motorcycle driver was traveling with a friend who was operating an all-terrain vehicle but who was not involved in the crash.
The man driving the motorcycle suffered head and facial injuries and was transported to Jefferson University Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m., according to police.