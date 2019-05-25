During the course of the academic year in which I worked with this young woman, our goals were to improve her parenting skills and establish her financial security, as she was unemployed and relying on government benefits such as cash assistance, food stamps, and WIC benefits. She had finished high school, which was a plus; however, she had never given much thought to finding a job. Her son was born just as she was finishing high school, and she had been focusing her energy on raising him. I helped her think more about her future, to ensure that she and her little boy would have more independence and stability. By the end of our time together, she found a job, which helped reduce financial stresses she faced.