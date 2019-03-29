All the preseason outlooks counted on development of El Niño, the anomalous warming over a continent-size patch of the tropical Pacific. Typically it generates west to east winds that juice up a southern storm track, which can lead to strong storms that make a left turn up the Atlantic Coast. The warming eventually took hold, but too late to have a dominant impact on the U.S. winter. “The forecast for El Niño to become established was a total bust, which had a direct impact on the storm tracks,” said DiMartino.