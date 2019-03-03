A winter storm beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing through early Monday morning is expected to leave as much as seven inches of snow in parts of the region. It could be the heavy wet kind that’s perfect for making snowballs but a heart hazard when shoveled.
And what falls will be sticking around for some time as temperatures for much of the week are not expected to get much above freezing.
“We should just skip it and go right to April,” Mike Gorse, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said of March.
The latest winter offense will get underway as a light rain/snow mix sometime between 1 and 4 p.m., ramping up to predominantly snow that will pile up until the onslaught ends just before daybreak Monday, Gorse said.
“Right now we’re looking at four to seven inches of snow,” he said of the I-95 corridor and suburban communities west and north of it. “That will drop off quite a bit as you get closer to farther South Jersey.”
At the Jersey Shore, accumulation is largely going to amount to “a coating to an inch,” Gorse said.
While it might be too early for announcements on school closings and late openings, not so for road preparation. PennDOT will begin implementing commercial vehicle restrictions at noon today, it said on Twitter.
Call it the never-failing jinx of the Philadelphia Flower Show, which opened to the public Saturday with an uplifting “Flower Power” theme and nostalgic nods to the 1960s at the Convention Center. The show, which draws tourists from around the country and world, serves as an inspiration to get the weary through the last gasps of winter. But it often is accompanied by some of winter’s nastiest.
But hey, it’s all inside. So despite whatever snow remains on the sidewalks Monday and the rest of the week, the daffodils and orchids will be blooming among the peace signs through next Sunday. Tickets are available at https://theflowershow.com.
And at the team store at Citizens Bank Park, Bryce Harper jerseys and T-shirts are on sale, with extended hours all week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. As you slip and slide and shovel over the next 24 hours, take heart: opening day is almost here.
Check back later for school closings and other storm-related developments.