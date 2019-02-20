On paper, the Sixers have one of the most talented starting units in the league, and the bench is much better than it’s been in the past. There are definite arguments to be made that the Sixers are still lacking someone to defend elite-level guards and that opposing teams can target JJ Redick and T.J. McConnell, as the Celtics have done. But on the other side of that, the Sixers now have such a lengthy and offensively impressive team that there’s nowhere for opposing teams to hide anyone on defense. It’s probably realistic to say that every team in the league could pinpoint an area where they could use an upgrade. Do the Sixers have what they need to win now? Maybe. We won’t know until we see it all in action.