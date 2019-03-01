OKLAHOMA CITY — The 76ers are gelling as much as they can without Joel Embiid.
We’ll get a better idea of the team’s actual chemistry once its centerpiece returns from being sidelined with tendinitis in his left knee. The Sixers have yet to submit his status for Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center.
The two-time All-Star center would definitely give them a boost against the two-time defending NBA champions. Without him, his teammates — JJ Redick, in particular — will continue to have a tough time shooting clean, uncontested shots.
But the good thing is that Thursday’s 108-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder showed that the Sixers (40-22) are improving as a team. Thunder All-Star swingman Paul George missed the game with right shoulder soreness. And it also marked the fourth consecutive game that Embiid was sidelined and the first of at least two that his backup, Boban Marjanovic, will miss because of a bone bruise and mild sprain in his right knee.
So it’s hard to say one squad had an advantage over the other.
Regardless, this was a Sixers squad still trying to adjust to having five new players, all acquired before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, in its 10-man rotation.
“We are getting there,” said Tobias Harris, whom the Sixers acquired with Marjanovic and Mike Smith in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. “You know obviously there is still some time and there are things out there that we have to work on. But we had some really good spurts out there with us playing the right way in the first half.”
Thursday, the Sixers made 10 of their first 12 shots to take a 24-13 lead. At that time, Harris had eight points, Redick had five, and Jimmy Butler contributed three assists.
The Sixers led by 60-49 at intermission. They had 21 assists on 25 made baskets in the first half.
“So yes, that is aggressive,” Harris said. “Those are the things we can continue to get better at and to grow off of. But especially without having both of our big guys, it was a good game for us.”
The Sixers have gone 3-1 in the four games without Embiid. That’s a huge feat, considering they were 1-3 in the first four games he missed this season.
The new-look Sixers will entertain a Warriors squad (43-19) coming off consecutive losses, to the Orlando Magic (Thursday) and Miami Heat (Wednesday). Saturday’s contest will conclude a four-game road trip for Golden State (43-19) that began at Charlotte on Monday.
The Sixers defeated the Warriors, 113-104, on Jan. 31 in Oakland. However, that was before the Sixers replaced four players with five at the trade deadline. All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson sat out the game for Golden State because of an illness.
Teammate Steph Curry shot 10-for-18 on three-pointers, but his teammates went 1-for-20 from deep.