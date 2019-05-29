On the walls of a first floor hallway are three framed charts listing the nuns who have lived and died in the community beginning with Sister Mary Patrick Flaherty, who died in 1891, and ending with Sister Rita Gillen, who died in April. St. Katharine’s name is prominently displayed on the first chart. She died in 1955 and her remains were entombed at the Bucks County headquarters which became a National Shrine, attracting pilgrims from all over the world. St. Katharine was canonized in 2000.