Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein has gotten an approval toward obtaining a casino license, with plans to make his Showboat Atlantic City hotel part of an expanded gaming complex.
The New Jersey Casino Control Commission granted Blatstein a so-called certificate of compliance at a hearing Monday, making him eligible for a full-fledged casino license.
Blatstein told commissioners at the meeting that he planned to build a new casino structure on a more-than-120,000-square foot lot he acquired to the northeast of Showboat, which will allow him to circumvent a deed restriction that bars gambling in the property itself.
“The old-style casinos are no longer in vogue,” Blatstein said. “This gives me an opportunity to do something for today and tomorrow.”
The Showboat was among a wave of Atlantic City casinos that closed in 2014 amid fierce gambling competition on the East Coast, which squeezed the city’s only real industry.
Blatstein purchased the 852 guest-room property for $23 million in January 2014 from Stockton University, which had planned to turn it into a residential Atlantic City campus for thousands of students. Later that year, he opened it as a hotel only.