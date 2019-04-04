Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the city’s Kingsessing section, police said.
The shooting happened about 3:35 p.m. outside in the area of 54th Street and Chester Avenue. A 27-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with two gunshot wounds. He was reported in stable condition. An unidentified man also was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
Police reported no arrests and no other details were immediately available.