Kanneh-Mason, 19, is slated for a recital at the Perelman Theater Dec. 17 with one of his sisters, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, in a program of Beethoven, Barber, Lutoslawski, and Rachmaninoff. The British cellist won the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year award, appeared with his siblings on Britain’s Got Talent, and was among the musicians to play at the May 2018 royal wedding at Windsor Castle.