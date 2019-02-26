A 26-year-old North Philadelphia man will stand trial for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son to death in August.
Shedrick James was charged with murder Aug. 31 in the death of Isaiah Josiah McNeil. Following testimony Tuesday from the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Shanekia McNeil, Judge Karen Yvette Simmons ruled there was enough evidence to move to trial.
McNeil gave the following testimony Tuesday:
On Aug. 20, the day her baby died, they were living in her North Philadelphia home in the 1800 block of Judson Street with another son and with James, whom she had met during the summer and started dating a few weeks before Isaiah’s death.
Two other children of McNeil’s were staying with their father, who had shared custody of their four children.
The day of the baby’s death, McNeil was on her way to pick up her 3-year-old son, Roman, from their father. A local police station was to be their meet-up point.
She left the children alone with James, who was building a bunk bed for the kids, she said. This was the first time she had left the kids alone with him. She returned to check on the children, whom she found sleeping, and she went back out.
Around 6 p.m., James called her, saying “something was wrong with Isaiah,” she said. He said Isaiah was choking on water and noodles. “And he said he tried to do CPR on him and he passed out.”
When she returned, she found police officers in her house, and James holding Isaiah. His head was hanging over James’ arm. The baby’s mouth was agape and filled with noodles. His eyes were open, but not blinking.
Police drove her to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead an hour later. Her son Khamire, then 8, told police that James had beaten Isaiah into unconsciousness.
McNeil also is charged with endangering the welfare of her children for leaving them alone with James. She was granted immunity to testify against James.
Assistant Medical Examiner Lyndsey Emery testified Tuesday that the baby had visible bruising on his face, head and abdomen. The cause of death was ruled a blunt-impact injuries of the torso, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
James is charged with murder, endangering welfare of children, aggravated assault and related offenses. He is being held at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.