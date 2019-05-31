Almost 40,000 fare cards are due to expire July 31, and the majority of those, more than 35,000, are funded through travel wallets, an E-ZPass-like feature that allows the cards to maintain a balance and automatically withdraw money from a user’s bank account. Those cardholders will still have to buy new cards before the July 31 deadline, but they will be able to transfer their balance to a new one by phoning the call center for Conduent, the contractor that manages the SEPTA Key card, at 855-567-3782.