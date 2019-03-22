A teenage boy was struck and killed by a freight train Friday evening in the city’s Olney section, police said.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Mascher Street and Tabor Road, police said. The victim was wearing a school uniform, police said.
About an hour earlier in a separate incident nearby, a SEPTA train was struck by an object thought to be a bullet.
Police said the projectile left a dent on the outside of the Fox Chase Line train. SEPTA later said it was believed the object was a rock. Service on the line was suspended for the projectile incident and remained suspended while police investigated the death of the teen.