SEPTA’s capital budget includes more than 120 projects scheduled for the next seven years. SEPTA is allocating about $44 million to restore rail service between Elwyn and Wawa by 2021. The face-lift for the transit hub beneath City Hall is scheduled to continue through 2025 at a cost of $146 million. The agency expects to spend $1.2 billion between now and 2031 on a wide-ranging program to upgrade Regional Rail and subway stations. These can range from making stations more accessible to people with disabilities, to new stations at stops like Conshohocken and Paoli.