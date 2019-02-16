A 39-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 20 to 40 years in state prison for attacking his roommate with a machete and knife, Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland said.
Sebastian Garro, of Tinicum Township, was found guilty by a jury of aggravated assault and related offenses following a trial before Common Pleas Court Judge George A. Pagano.
The victim said he was in bed when Garro attacked him on Jan. 27, 2017. The victim as treated at a hospital for lacerations to his head, arm, and ankle.