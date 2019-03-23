The concert’s second half featured a quartet of songs by Roussel and Debussy’s Trois Chansons de Bilitis respectively using outdoor natural phenomena and ancient mythology as a window into their inner lives. Even with pianist Drake in somewhat low-key form, what was below the surface of these songs all but came to the musical foreground. Zemlinsky’s Six Maeterlinck Songs created a meeting point between the German and French halves of the concert: Words by Belgian symbolist poet Maeterlinck were often dream-like parables — full of people who are lost, wearing golden blindfolds or nonchalantly search for death — to which Zemlinsky responded with the musically sprawling Wolf treatment. The composer wasn’t always confident about how to handle all of this, but through their great concentration, Connolly and Drake carried you through the music’s not-fully realized moments.