A Trenton police officer was indicted Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted two minors, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday.
William L. Sanchez-Monllor, 37, of Burlington Township, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault, eight counts of sexual assault, and related offenses. Specifics details about the allegations have been sealed by a Superior Court judge.
Sanchez-Monllor was arrested in September and has been in custody since then. The Trenton Police Department has suspended Sanchez-Monllor without pay, NJ.com reported.