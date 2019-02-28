View this post on Instagram

“”welcome to arts academy at benjamin racist” (saying by @_sitala_ and @iam.karlaaa) hi, my name is mary brooks and I attend “Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush” and me and my minority peers have been experiencing a lot of prejudice remarks and actions not only from students but from STAFF as well. mostly the black community and hispanic minority’s. here’s our story: so on Friday after our african American assembly, allegedly a white male student said that “blacks don’t deserve an african American assembly, they only use it as a reason to tear whites down.” he also say “niggers are a bane of his existence”. this is the same white male teenager who wrote on paper saying that “niggers are oogily boogily banana eating monkeys”. now when this attention was brought to an administrated by ME , she told me “it’s nothing that we can do because it’s a freedom of speech and it’s not in the code of conduct for us to punish them”. same administration that suspended a young black girl @_babyzxx__ for telling a caucasian girl who started rumors and spoke recklessly about young black girl behind her back and when she addressed the girl for saying those disrespectful things by saying “if i hear you have my name in your mouth again, it’s going to be a problem”. the white teenage girl ran to administration and said she felt “threatened” and got young black teenage girl suspended. now even though the words the young black teenager used may have been viewed as aggressive, but let’s just sit back and think. she never said what the problem would be , the problem could’ve been that she told an administrator or gotten her privileges revoked. but because she was of COLOR she was labeled “a threat to society” but had it been a white teenage girl who said the same words the problem that she spoke of , would’ve been less aggressive and a freedom of speech. if the privileged get the administration to defend them and have their backs, we should get the same justice as minority’s to be protected too!! the system is made to defeat our people but we gotta take a stand. so take a stand with us March 1st on Friday at 1:45pm in front of the school district to protest for our rights!!” - @fvreign.mammii