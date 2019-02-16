Five people were injured, including at least two children critically, in a two-car smashup at Roosevelt Boulevard and Whitaker Avenue Saturday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred about 3:50 p.m. on the southbound inner lanes. In addition to the two critically injured 10-year-olds, a 5-year-old also was ejected. That child’s condition, and the condition of two injured adults, was not known.
All the injured were taken to local hospitals. More details about the accident were unavailable Saturday evening.
The Boulevard was the scene of 21 fatal crashes last year, making 2018 its deadliest in recent years, according to preliminary data released by the Philadelphia Police Department in January. In October, Pennsylvania’s legislature approved the use of speed cameras, but City Council would need to approve the installation.