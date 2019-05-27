The bombing of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in shark-infested waters in 1945 are seared into the public consciousness. One disaster forced the U.S into war, the other revealed how truly terrifying it could get. Lost between them was the Rohna, a cargo ship the British converted to carry troops, that was sunk in the Mediterranean off the Algerian coast by the Germans on Nov. 26, 1943. Nearly 2,000 people were on board that day.