Robyn hasn’t forgotten us after all.
When the beloved Swedish pop star known for her 2010 hit “Dancing On My Own” initially went out on tour for last year’s Honey, her first album in eight years, Philadelphia was left off the list.
But after the acclaimed singer, whose last name is Carlsson and who specializes in thinking women’s dance music, played only eight U.S. cities his winter, she’s coming back to America for an again very limited summer tour. Built around a date at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago. this trek will include a stop in Fairmount Park this summer.
Robyn plays the Mann Center on July 17, adding to a solid schedule at the amphitheater that includes Juice Wrld on May 15 (a hip-hop show that’s actually happening up the hill at the Mann''s Skyline stage), The Roots Picnic on June 1, The National and Courtney Barnett on June 14, the WDAS Summer Block Party with Jill Scott on June 29, Vampire Weekend on Sept 4 and Brandi Carlile on Sept. 6.
It’s an impressive slate of acts at the Philly indoor/outdoor venue, which is busier this year than most in part because of the demise of the Festival Pier, the Delaware River waterfront open air venue that will not hold a concert season, and where the Roots Picnic had been held for over a decade.
The devotion directed at Robyn by her fans is illustrated by the “Dancing On My Own” singalong that took place in the Manhattan subway station after her performance at Madison Square Garden last month. Watch that below.
Tickets for the Mann show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m., with information on pre-sales happening earlier available on Robyn’s social media accounts.