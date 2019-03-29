A 42-year-old man who allegedly instigated a road-rage incident was shot and critically wounded by a 70-year-old man Thursday night in the city’s Lawncrest section, police said.
Just after 8 p.m., police were responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Foulkrod Street and were met by the older man who told them he acted in self-defense when the younger man suddenly began kicking the side of his four-door Chevrolet sedan, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. He fired his gun through the passenger-side window and believe he struck the attacker, who then fled in a red SUV.
Small said police found the handgun in the car’s center console, the passenger-side window shot out, a shell casing on the backseat floor, and blood outside the car. “There was a very large dent in the car door with a clear footprint,” Small said.
About 15 minutes later, police found the 42-year-old man in a red SUV at Adams Avenue and Crescentville Road with a gunshot wound to his back. The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition but was expected to survive.
Small said nearby surveillance cameras may have captured the incident. He did not know how the altercation started.