Just after 8 p.m., police were responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Foulkrod Street and were met by the older man who told them he acted in self-defense when the younger man suddenly began kicking the side of his four-door Chevrolet sedan, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. He fired his gun through the passenger-side window and believe he struck the attacker, who then fled in a red SUV.