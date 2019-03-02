The fire chief of a Camden County borough has been charged with sexual assault of a minor child, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said Friday.
Richard Rettinger, 42, of Barrington, was arrested and charged Thursday with second-degree sexual assault and related offenses. He was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.
Colalillo said assaults occurred in Rettinger’s home. No other details were released.
Rettinger was the fire chief in Barrington. Ken Baus is listed as the acting fire chief on the borough’s website. Reached by phone, Baus declined to comment.