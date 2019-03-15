In 1992, my siblings and I became the second set of triplets ever born in St. Mary’s Hospital in Reno. Physicians came from all over the west coast to oversee our care, from the many intubations and ultrasounds to the countless X-rays and blood gasses. Due to my mother’s pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes, both my identical twin sister and I were small for gestational age, with my sister just over 2.5 pounds, while I was about 4.4 pounds. Our brother was bigger, but persistently hypoglycemic. My sister stayed in the NICU 18 days longer than my brother and me.