An armed robber wearing what appears to be a burka that covered most of his face made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a bank in Haddonfield Saturday evening, law enforcement officials said.

The man brandished a handgun at a teller at the Republic Bank at 30 E. Kings Highway at 5:52 p.m., according to a statement issued Sunday by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Haddonfield Borough Police Department.

No one was injured, authorities said.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Haddonfield Borough Police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man who robbed Republic Bank on East Kings Highway Saturday.
Camden County Prosecutor's Office
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Haddonfield Borough Police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man who robbed Republic Bank on East Kings Highway Saturday.

The statement described the gunman as a black man dressed in boots, black pants, and a black burka-style dress that covered his face, and carrying a brown bag. Pictures from a surveillance camera and distributed to the media show the suspect wearing black gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dennis Convery at 856-225-8400 or Haddonfield Borough Police Department Detective Danielle Mueller at 856-429-4700 ext. 252, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.