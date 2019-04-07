An armed robber wearing what appears to be a burka that covered most of his face made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a bank in Haddonfield Saturday evening, law enforcement officials said.
The man brandished a handgun at a teller at the Republic Bank at 30 E. Kings Highway at 5:52 p.m., according to a statement issued Sunday by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Haddonfield Borough Police Department.
No one was injured, authorities said.
The statement described the gunman as a black man dressed in boots, black pants, and a black burka-style dress that covered his face, and carrying a brown bag. Pictures from a surveillance camera and distributed to the media show the suspect wearing black gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dennis Convery at 856-225-8400 or Haddonfield Borough Police Department Detective Danielle Mueller at 856-429-4700 ext. 252, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.