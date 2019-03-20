If weird wildlife roams around in the Philadelphia region forest and it doesn’t have its own Twitter account, does it make a sound?
The Radnor Township Police Department issued an alert Tuesday telling residents about a coyote spotted in the area between Abrahams Lane and Church Road in Wayne. It hasn’t yet been caught, so police warned residents to be careful letting out their pets.
And like clockwork, by 8 p.m. Tuesday, @RadnorCoyote was born, gracing the Internet with Wile E. Coyote gifs and Wawa jokes.
@RadnorCoyote joins the ranks of a menagerie of Twitter accounts dedicated to weird wildlife and/ or escaped farm animals bopping around the Philly area. Let’s review:
There’s the pretty active West Philly Turkey, which has a cult following of just over 2,300 followers and joined Twitter way back in 2013 when there were, yes, wild turkeys spotted in West Philadelphia. Wild turkey sightings aren’t uncommon in Philadelphia and have been seen everywhere from Cobb’s Creek to Pennypack Park. (Experts say they might be descendants of birds from Mexico that were brought here intentionally.)
@WPhillyTurkey has long been pretty sassy -- its bio is: “My brother threw me out, so I’m looking for a new spot in West Philly. Let me know if you’ve got a room or a couch I can crash on.” It’s lately taken on a decidedly leftist personality, tweeting fowl language about prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump, conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham.
Don’t worry. There’s still plenty of turkey content.
Beyond the turkey, who could forget the sightings of a black bear in Bucks County in 2013? That spurred two accounts dedicated to this guy (these guys? gals?): @BlackBearSpoted and @RealBucksBear. Feel free to argue in the comments about which account is the real deal.
But, for what it’s worth, @BlackBearSpoted tweeted through 2015. Most of the tweets either had to do with the bear’s mom or its ex, Carl.
And never forget: In December 2017, the Twitterverse was introduced to Stormy the Escaped Nativity Cow, AKA @stormy_the_cow, an account which was an homage to, well, a big ol’ cow that escaped a live nativity scene and had to be captured *twice* — once while it was running around on I-95 and again when it was found in an Old City parking garage.
The cow was nicknamed “Stormy” (a full month before the Wall Street Journal revealed a $130,000 payment to that Stormy) and was safely returned to the Roxborough farm from where she escaped.
The heifer’s Twitter account is a mix of cow nihilism and live-tweeting normal cow behavior such as:
And:
Stormy still tweets from time to time and is particularly passionate about cow social justice and has launched a “relentless push for cows getting religious exemptions for nativity scenes.” She doesn’t wade too far into politics, unlike her cow Twitter counterpart @DevinCow, which is now among one of the most popular Twitter accounts dedicated to an animal in the country.
The account pokes fun at U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican and the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes, who comes from a line of dairy farmers, this week filed a $250 million defamation suit against Twitter, naming two parody accounts that he claims spread defamatory information about him: @DevinNunesCow and @DevinNunesMom.
@DevinNunesMom appears to have been suspended, but @DevinNunesCow, which refers to the politician as a “lil’ treasonous cowpoke,” lives to moo another day.
Sure seems this account, which now has more than 350,000 followers, is going to milk the attention for all its worth.