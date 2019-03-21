At the same time, the committee recognized there remains no standard for collecting data on the people who were evacuated from the U.S. commonwealth. For example, according to cell phone data, 5,357 people fled from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia between October 2017 and February 2018. In May 2018, there were 3,187 students in Pennsylvania public schools who identified as displaced, and 115 cases registered in the FEMA program that put up families in hotels. Also, by December 2017, 897 families had registered with the Office of Emergency Management’s Disaster Assistance Service Center.