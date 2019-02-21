A protest that started Tuesday night at a reelection kick-off celebration for Jannie Blackwell spilled into City Council chambers Thursday, where protesters angry about Council’s power over neighborhood development disrupted the meeting.
Several people from the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative walked into the meeting with a demand to end councilmanic prerogative, the long-held but unwritten rule that district council members have final say over land use in their districts. One protester, Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, co-founder of the collective, was led off in handcuffs.
In a video of Muhammad’s arrest, Shani Akilah, another cofounder of the cooperative can be heard shouting “Who are you building for? Not us!” as Muhammad is pinned to the ground and handcuffed.
The incident was a reprise from Tuesday evening when, Akilah, Muhammad, and about a dozen others protested Blackwell’s campaign announcement at the Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia. Video from that evening shows protesters being thrown out — violently, some said — and threatened by Blackwell supporters.
Aurica Hurst, 28, said in an interview Thursday that she was assaulted while being kicked out of event. “They came up behind me, pulled my hair and hit me,” Hurst said. Hurst said her alleged assailants were wearing buttons in support of Blackwell. “One of them said to me, ‘That’s what you get when you come on our territory.’”
Another video posted from Tuesday night shows Michael Youngblood, a former aide of Blackwell’s shouting “you wanna be raped?” and an even more vulgar question at a protester out of view.
Youngblood, who was in Council chambers Thursday, offered a strange explanation for the threat. He said he’d directed it at a protester who he had caught in the bathroom of the Enterprise Center having oral sex earlier in the night.
“I said, ‘Yo man, what your sexual preference is is your business but you’re not going to be doing it in here,'" Youngblood said when asked about the video. "I said, ‘What you need to do is you need to go to jail and then maybe they can rape you and then you can legitimize what you’re saying.’ I kept telling him that — maybe you’d like to be raped.”
Youngblood, who was convicted of extortion, bank fraud and tax evasion in 1999, said he is no longer on the councilwoman’s payroll.
“She’s a friend. Listen, if you can’t protect a friend who can you protect?” he said.
Youngblood did not know the name of the man he said he’d caught in the bathroom and then yelled at.
Another member of the Black and Brown Worker’s Coalition, Dominique London, said she witnessed Youngblood’s outburst and called his account a lie. She said he had been directing homophobic comments at members of the group.
London, 34, said her organization is trying to protest councilmanic prerogative across all districts, not just Blackwell’s. She cited recent news reports about Councilman Kenyatta Johnson approving several city land sales to a friend who flipped the properties for a high profit, and of a judge who bought and sold publicly owned lots making 16 times what he’d paid for them.
Blackwell recently was criticized for apparently stalling the sale of the former Provident Mutual Life building at 4601 Market Street to benefit a developer.
“It’s not about her specifically. It’s just that the people who are speaking now just happen to be her constituents," London said. "Councilmanic prerogative should be dismantled entirely. The city can’t seem to keep track of its land. They’re not fit to keep track of it and it should be turned back over the community.”
Blackwell brushed Tuesday night’s incident off as politics as usual, while acknowledging this race — her eighth consecutive attempt at reelection — could be one of the most heated. She was first elected to council in 1992 after working for years for her late husband, Lucien Blackwell, a councilman who was elected to the U.S. House.
“People come up and they want to create a mess and I guess that’s life in the big city,” Blackwell said. “It’s been a long time since I been in a big one...but in a public place you have a minority of people who want to create fights.”
Blackwell, who is being challenged by Jamie Gauthier, the former head of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, said she would not accept an invitation to debate her challenger.
“I don’t think so. I don’t owe my opponent anything. My opponent hasn’t run before. I’m running for my seventh term. I worked for Lucien Blackwell. I’ve been here since the Rizzo years. I’ve been here a long time and my record speaks for itself.”
Gauthier’s campaign released a statement after news of Tuesday night’s incident broke condemning the way protesters were treated.
“The actions reported last night, including threats of sexual violence against women, are deeply disturbing," Gauthier said. “All Philadelphians should be able to dissent and exercise their right to free speech without being met or threatened with violence.”