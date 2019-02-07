Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) told Yahoo! News that he backs the goal of Medicare for all but that expanding the program to people aged 55 and older is more attainable right now. A progressive who has consistently won in a right-leaning swing state, he has touted his success in expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, and his proposal to do it again under a plan that could help 50 million Americans take home more money, according to aides.