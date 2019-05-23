Philly mental health and addictions counselor Derrick Ford has helped thousands of people in addiction find new lives in sobriety. He has also helped some of them find their singing voices in “Recovery Idol,” the annual singing competition he founded in 2011 to showcase the talents of people in recovery. The fun, high-energy contest, which started April 19, unfolds over five evenings spaced five months apart. The final sing-offs are on June 15 at St. Mark’s Church (4442 Frankford Ave.) and July 26 at Venice Island Performing Arts and Recreation Center (7 Lock St.) with a grand finale on Aug. 23 at the Dell Music Center (2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.) Says Ford, “The contest is a fun way for us to brighten spirits, boost self-esteem and provide hope and healing to anyone battling a drug problem.”