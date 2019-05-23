On Saturday, June 1, the Keystone State Boychoir will perform The Story of Vedem — a musical performance inspired by the writings of young boys confined in the Nazi-run concentration camp of Terezin, where they secretly published a weekly magazine called Vedem, featuring their own prose and poetry. The choir will perform the work for the only living survivor of the Vedem boys — Sidney Taussig, who will be in attendance. The event will be held at the National Museum of American Jewish History from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $54 and benefit the Keystone State Boychoir’s education fund. For more info, call 215-849-1762 or go to www.cychoirs.org/vedem.
Yes, that was Freedom Mortgage CEO and president Stanley Middleman behind the bar at Mount Laurel’s Redz restaurant on May 9, pouring spirits to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and Liberty USO. A percentage of proceeds from the cash bar — which was then matched by Freedom — was donated to both charities. The night’s total take: about $10,000.
Philly’s Thomas Edison High School lost 64 graduates in the Vietnam War — more than any other high school in the nation and a staggering 10 percent of the 648 Philadelphians killed in the conflict. In their honor, Edison’s original building at 700 West Somerset is being converted into apartments called Edison 64 Veterans Community. Its 66 units will house low-income tenants, with preference given to veterans who will have access to a host of on-site services provided by the Veterans Multi-Service Center. Edison 64 is now accepting housing applications. To apply, click here or call 215-923-2600.
Philly mental health and addictions counselor Derrick Ford has helped thousands of people in addiction find new lives in sobriety. He has also helped some of them find their singing voices in “Recovery Idol,” the annual singing competition he founded in 2011 to showcase the talents of people in recovery. The fun, high-energy contest, which started April 19, unfolds over five evenings spaced five months apart. The final sing-offs are on June 15 at St. Mark’s Church (4442 Frankford Ave.) and July 26 at Venice Island Performing Arts and Recreation Center (7 Lock St.) with a grand finale on Aug. 23 at the Dell Music Center (2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.) Says Ford, “The contest is a fun way for us to brighten spirits, boost self-esteem and provide hope and healing to anyone battling a drug problem.”