A 46-year-old Sicklerville man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Camden to defrauding $1.5 million in postage from the U.S. Postal Service, prosecutors said.
Steven Kaczorowski admitted to one count of mail fraud and faces a maximum 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 9.
Kaczorowski was the manager of a bulk-mail business in Gloucester County and schemed with the company’s owner, Anthony L. Bucolo, to defraud the postal service and bill clients as if the postage was paid, said Craig Carpenito, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.
Bucolo pleaded guilty in November but died before sentencing. The business is no longer operational.