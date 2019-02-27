A deliveryman for an Overbrook Park pizza shop was lured to a nearby abandoned property and gunned down while attempting to make a delivery, police said Wednesday.
The deliveryman, 30-year-old Bobby Jenkins of Ardmore, was shot once in the chest around 7 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
At a news conference at Police Headquarters, Capt. Jason Smith said the shooting happened just outside a residence under construction on the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue. The gunman had broken into the home and called in the order to Stacy’s Pizza, on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue, to set up the delivery with the intention of robbing the deliveryman, Smith said.
Smith said he could not say what was taken from Jenkins, adding that the shooter fled and remained at large Wednesday.
Smith said that whoever shot Jenkins was likely behind a robbery Feb. 17 in the 600 block of North Brooklyn Street in Powelton, in which a deliveryman was similarly lured to a vacant home and robbed.
“These tend to run in patterns,” he said. “I will say this: It’s been my experience that Stacy’s is one of the most-robbed pizza places in West Philadelphia.”
Staff writer Mensah M. Dean contributed to this article, which also includes information from the Associated Press.