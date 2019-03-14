March 14 is an opportunity to celebrate 3.14, the numerical constant known as pi, as well as edible pies, from pizzas to desserts. As you mark the occasion Thursday, here are some places around the region to sample pies of all kinds.
Rione, 102 S. 21st St. in Center City, specializes in Roman-style pizza al taglio, the rectangular pie sold by the slice or tray.
At Angelo’s Pizza at 736 S. Ninth St. in South Philly, owner Danny DiGiampietro slings square, upside-down, and round pies to a devoted following.
Cake Life Bake Shop, at 1306 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown, offers a regular selection of breakfast hand pies, plus baked “poppin’ tarts” with berry filling.
Stargazy, at 1838 East Passyunk Ave., is a traditional British shop that sells savory pies filled with ingredients like ground beef.
Whole Foods Market locations are offering $3.14 off full-size bakery pies on Thursday only.
Vecchia Pizza, at 249 Bridge St. in Phoenixville, makes simple Neapolitan-style pies in a wood-fired oven.
Pizza Shackamaxon sells slices and whole pies out of the former Pizzeria Beddia location at 115 E. Girard Ave.
The Flying Monkey Bakery in Reading Terminal Market features a wide selection of pies and mini-pies, as well as whoopie pies in a range of flavors.
At the Melrose Diner, at 1501 Snyder Ave., customers can choose from classic pies like apple and coconut custard.
Metropolitan Pizza & Cafe, at 264 S. 19th St., offers pizzas as well as chicken pot pies, shepherd’s pie, and seasonal pies for dessert.
Day by Day, the lunch and brunch spot at 2101 Sansom St., offers a selection of homemade pies in flavors like fudge brownie.