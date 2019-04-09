Actually, this story really begins in Philadelphia, as many show-biz stories do, in Dec. 1948 when Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate premiered in a 3½-week pre-Broadway tryout at what was then known as the Sam S. Shubert Theatre (now the Merriam). Since that time, the show has been re-orchestrated, revived, adapted for film and TV, and its many famous songs — “So in Love,” “Too Darn Hot” — have been liberally personalized to fit the singer at hand.